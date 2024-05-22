Morsy Voted PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year

Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 13:15 Town skipper Sam Morsy has been voted the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year. Morsy was one of three Town players on the shortlist for the gong alongside teammates Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson, while Backburn’s Sammie Szmodics, Leeds pair Cryscencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu, and Adam Armstrong of Southampton and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall were also nominated. The 32-year-old is the first Blues player to win a PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award since their introduction in 2001. Egyptian international Morsy was previously named the Town Supporters Club Player of the Year. Wow huge thank you to all the incredible fans which voted , special time to be apart of @IpswichTown as we go into the Pl 😅🤲🏼🤲🏼 Alhamdoullah ❤️ https://t.co/v1mKoy6V7T — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) May 22, 2024 Voted by fans as the PFA Championship 23/24 Fans’ Player of the Year. 🏆



Congratulations, @sammorsy08 👏 pic.twitter.com/kr364omFFU — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) May 22, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



OldClactonBlue added 13:17 - May 22

Well deserved Sammy 1

carlisleaway added 13:28 - May 22

He’s Egyptian, Portman Roads his Kingdom 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:28 - May 22

With 3 players in the running it’s nice to see I was wrong. I voted for Davis despite thinking Morsy deserved it assuming only town fans would recognise his contribution. It’s well deserved & great to see not only his influence on the team but how much his game has expanded. Some players are given the arm band, then there are those that deserve it and show why every week. Well done Sam. 1

ArnieM added 13:29 - May 22

Congrats Sam ...top professional he is ... a born leader.



With so much going right at this club and the trajectory we are one , can anyone else REALLY see McKenna walking away from Town right now ? It just wouldn't make any sense ... 2

PortmanTerrorist added 13:39 - May 22

On the one hand am thrilled things have worked out for Sammy who is not just a leader, but a winner and still a fantastic human being. He has been critical to our success and yet I cannot help but wonder quite where he would be in his career if he had run into a Keiran McKenna 5 years ago....perhaps a top European Club's loss has been our gain and therefore wonderful that he is being recogised in this way. Easily the most important player in our Club and the League for me. Congrats and totally deserved Sammy. 2

Mariner1974 added 13:43 - May 22

Great that he's been recognised by others outside of ITFC. We all know how integral and consistent he's been. We couldn't have got here without him tying everything together. Love that man! 2

Dutchman1 added 14:17 - May 22

KM goes nowhere this summer bar Old Trafford. The only job in this country you don't turn down if offered even at this burgeoning stage of his career. The rest are just rolling the dice. No way will Tony Bloom cough up £6m compensation and the link with Chelsea is tenuous at best. 0

