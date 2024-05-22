Morsy Voted PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year
Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 13:15
Town skipper Sam Morsy has been voted the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year.
Morsy was one of three Town players on the shortlist for the gong alongside teammates Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson, while Backburn’s Sammie Szmodics, Leeds pair Cryscencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu, and Adam Armstrong of Southampton and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall were also nominated.
The 32-year-old is the first Blues player to win a PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award since their introduction in 2001.
Egyptian international Morsy was previously named the Town Supporters Club Player of the Year.
Photo: Matchday Images
