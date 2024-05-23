Slicker in Scotland U21s Squad

Thursday, 23rd May 2024 10:25

Town keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their June fixtures.

The Scots youngsters face Türkiye in a friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul on Monday 3rd June and then Austria in another friendly at Stadium Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt four days later. Slicker, 21, has previously won 15 caps at U21 level.

Scotland U21s: Adam Devine Rangers (on loan to Motherwell), Adedire Mebude KVC Westerlo (on loan to Bristol City), Azeem Abdulai Swansea City, Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town, Connor Barron Aberdeen, Connor McAvoy Fulham, David Watson Kilmarnock, Jack Newman Dundee United, Josh Doig US Sassuolo Calcio, Josh Mulligan Dundee, Kai Fotheringham Dundee United, Lennon Miller Motherwell, Leon King Rangers, Lewis Fiorini Manchester City (on loan to Charlton Athletic), Liam Morrison Bayern Munich (on to Wigan Athletic), Lyall Cameron Dundee, Matthew Anderson Celtic (on loan to FC Admira Wacker Modling), Max Johnston Sturm Graz, Michael Mellon Burnley (on loan to Dundee), Robert Apter Blackpool (on loan to Tranmere Rovers), Tommy Conway Bristol City, Vincent Angelini Brentford.





Photo: TWTD