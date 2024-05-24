Town Appoint Head of Emerging Talent and Recruitment

Friday, 24th May 2024 17:35 Town have appointed Emmanuel Dosu to a new new role as head of emerging talent and recruitment in the academy. Dosu will work under director of football operations Gary Probert with the appointment part of the Blues’ move towards upgrading the academy to category one. For the last four and a half years Dosu had worked for the FA, initially in a position in talent identification and player insights, for a period while also working as a lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire, then since February as a course tutor in talent identification. Prior to that he was southern lead scout for Birmingham City for three and a half years, following a 10-month spell as academy recruitment coordinator at Fulham. Before that, he was a lead mentor at the Tottenham Foundation after time at Brentford working as academy recruitment coordinator and before that as an academy scout with the Midlanders. Between September 2012 and October 2013, he worked as a football scout at Barnet.

Photo: Matchday Images



81Legends added 18:02 - May 24

If it is a new position, why does his Linkedin account say he has held the position for the past 4 months? I know the silence from the club is deafening but we don't need old news presented as new news either.



Anyway, welcome Emmanuel and the very best of luck to you. 0

