Stuttgart Leading Hutchinson Chase Claim

Saturday, 25th May 2024 09:47 Bundesliga side Stuttgart are reportedly leading the chase to sign Omari Hutchinson on loan for 2024/25. Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan with the Blues as Town won promotion to the Premier League, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season. The 20-year-old Chelsea forward’s form attracted the interest of English, German and Dutch clubs and, according to the Daily Mirror, Stuttgart, currently second in the Bundesliga, are heading the race having held talks which are said to have been productive. Town have made no secret that they’d like the Jamaica international back at Portman Road ahead of their return to the top flight, most likely on loan rather than permanently, while Dutch sides Ajax and Feyenoord are also reported to be among those interested along with other Premier League clubs. It’s unlikely Chelsea will make any decision on Hutchinson’s future until a new manager is appointed with Blues boss Kieran McKenna one of the candidates for the role vacated by Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the week. McKenna is currently third favourite for the job behind former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.

Photo: Matchday Images



Edmundo added 09:51 - May 25

McKenna now 3rd favourite for Chelsea. Watch how he drops down the betting for Man U too. All bluster and clickbait rumour.

Remember Ashton: wait for the ub to announce stuff

Karlosfandangal added 09:57 - May 25

Funny if KmK goes to KB Chelsea he may get his dream of Hutchinson playing for him.



If he does stay at Town then it’s a good possibility that Hutchinson may be at Town on loan again 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:02 - May 25

Omari will have a say, and whilst there may be bigger options available for him (bigger than Stuttgart), you have to believe he would like, hopefully prefer, to come back to Town. HOWEVER, I think much depends on who our Manager is next season and so until Keiran commits to Town, I don't think we will be in consideration.



Sincerely hope we kick off in August with both walking out at Portman Rd. Genuinely think it would be the best thing for both of them as well as us fans, as these moments in time for any Club come but once in a lifetime, and whilst both will likley go on to bigger things, they may NEVER have THIS feeling and bond with Club/Fans again. 0

Skip73 added 10:25 - May 25

Stuttgart finished as runners up in the Bundesliga last season, above Bayern, and are in the CL. Hardly a small club. I hope he's back here of course but it would be tempting for him. Good luck to him wherever he goes 1

