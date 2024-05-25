Stuttgart Leading Hutchinson Chase Claim
Saturday, 25th May 2024 09:47
Bundesliga side Stuttgart are reportedly leading the chase to sign Omari Hutchinson on loan for 2024/25.
Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan with the Blues as Town won promotion to the Premier League, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season.
The 20-year-old Chelsea forward’s form attracted the interest of English, German and Dutch clubs and, according to the Daily Mirror, Stuttgart, currently second in the Bundesliga, are heading the race having held talks which are said to have been productive.
Town have made no secret that they’d like the Jamaica international back at Portman Road ahead of their return to the top flight, most likely on loan rather than permanently, while Dutch sides Ajax and Feyenoord are also reported to be among those interested along with other Premier League clubs.
It’s unlikely Chelsea will make any decision on Hutchinson’s future until a new manager is appointed with Blues boss Kieran McKenna one of the candidates for the role vacated by Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the week.
McKenna is currently third favourite for the job behind former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]