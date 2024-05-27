Ball Named Sarcoma UK Ambassador

Monday, 27th May 2024 13:30 Town midfielder Dominic Ball has been appointed a celebrity ambassador for Sarcoma UK, honouring his friend Spencer McCall, who died of the disease aged only 26. Ball, whose book, From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams, raised funds for the bone cancer charity, says the role is one which means a lot to him. “Spencer was the kind of friend who felt more like a brother. We grew up together and faced life’s challenges side-by-side ever since we were 12 years old,” he told the charity’s website. “Losing him at such a young age to Ewing sarcoma was devastating for me. Watching him suffer through the harsh realities of this merciless disease was an experience I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Spencer fought with everything he had but, in the end, sarcoma stole him from all of us far too soon. “By becoming a Sarcoma UK ambassador, I’m honouring his incredible spirit and making sure his voice, his struggle, doesn’t get lost. No family should endure what Spencer and those closest to him went through. “I’ll use my platform to shine a spotlight on this overlooked cancer to fund research, raise awareness, and prevent other young lives from being tragically cut short.” Sarcoma UK’s chief executive Richard Davidson added: “We are truly honoured to welcome Dominic Ball as a new Sarcoma UK ambassador. Having someone who has been personally impacted by this disease is extremely meaningful for our cause. “Dom’s heartbreaking loss of his best friend Spencer at such a young age to Ewing sarcoma gives him a profound personal connection and perspective. When he speaks about the need to raise sarcoma awareness, fund research, and improve care for patients, you can hear the authentic compassion and resolve behind his words. It comes from a place of deep caring after witnessing first-hand the cruelties of this disease. “Ambassadors like Dom are vital voices for the sarcoma community. He can bring wider visibility to these uncommon cancers in an impactful way. With his powerful personal story and caring advocacy, we can further our mission to make a true difference for sarcoma patients and families. We are grateful to have Dom’s passionate involvement as we continue pushing for better outcomes.”

Edmundo added 13:53 - May 27

How awesome is it to have players at national charity ambassadors? A far cry from 2 or 3 going to the hospital once a year, and that being the sum total of the community work. 1

Gogs added 14:23 - May 27

Good man, Dom. I feel very proud to read this as a Town fan. I lost my best mate to osteosarcoma in 2010 at the age of 36. Devastating disease 2

BlueBoots added 14:35 - May 27

Well played, Phil - came to the comments section to link to Dominic Ball's excellent book, but see there's no need as you've done it in the article :^D



We've not just put together a squad of outstanding players, but of outstanding human beings and Dominic Ball is a shining example of that.



COYB 1

