McKenna Expected to Stay at Town

Monday, 27th May 2024 17:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna now looks set to stay at Town and sign a new long-term contract. Since the Blues confirmed promotion to the Premier League, the Town manager has been the subject of speculation regarding his future with Brighton initially looking his likely destination before Chelsea and Manchester United also held talks with his representatives. As reported on Saturday, Chelsea are now looking elsewhere with former Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge, while the Red Devils are set to hold an end-of-season review which mean their management situation - with Erik ten Hag currently still in charge - not likely to be settled for a little while yet. Brighton have remained keen on the Blues boss but told him towards the end of last week that they weren’t prepared to wait indefinitely for him to commit to a move to Sussex. Meanwhile, the Blues have pulled out all the stops to try to keep the Northern Irishman at Portman Road with TWTD revealing on Friday that Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, had flown over from the States to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna. The offer of a new more lucrative extended contract was expected to be made as Town sought to keep McKenna, whose current terms run to the summer of 2027, for their first Premier League season in 22 years. The Blues entreaties appear to have done the trick with the Blues boss understood to be ready to commit to staying at Portman Road, although with nothing yet signed. Confirmation of that new deal will be gleefully celebrated by Town fans, who for the last few days have feared losing the man who has taken them to back-to-back promotions and into the top flight for the first time in a generation.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluebacker added 17:02 - May 27

Fantastic news!! What a relief. Let's all get behind him and the team now and move on to preparations for the season ahead. 13

NorthLondonBlue2 added 17:03 - May 27

Aaaaaaaaand rest!



Tremendous news! 10

ScottCandage added 17:03 - May 27

WOOOOOOOOOHOO!!!!!!!!!!!! I feel so much better! 9

ScottCandage added 17:03 - May 27

sitocastro added 17:04 - May 27

birth of my children was the happiest day of my life, this is a close second COYB 7

Bluearmy_81 added 17:04 - May 27

Made my summer!!! Yessssss!!!!! 5

Fatboy added 17:04 - May 27

The right decision. 5

SWBlue22 added 17:05 - May 27

Probably the best piece of business we are likely to do this summer. Really looking forward to seeing him shape a quality team and giving the premier league a right good go. 13

blueskyz added 17:05 - May 27

If true, just brilliant news. #ITFC starting the season with the manager of the year in charge. :) 5

SheptonMalletBlue added 17:05 - May 27

Boom Baby!!!!! What a relief. 5

victorysquad added 17:05 - May 27

If true, it really is the best news we have had in days. Our best manager of the past 20 years staying to build us further, unshackled to play the style of football that adheres to his principles.



I genuinely hope he ends up at Man Utd, as that clearly is his dream, and I am sure he will get there. Hopefully, something sensible has been done in the background where he continues to develop here, we take a bunch of their exciting prospects and he can coach them, and it is a win-win for both us and Man Utd. 3

bluesteal74 added 17:09 - May 27

News we've all been waiting for just hoping it's true hopefully the club will announce some soon very soon. 4

Tonytown added 17:10 - May 27

Enzo Maresca is going to Chelsea Phil 0

runningout added 17:10 - May 27

Decent if true!! 0

wewerefamous added 17:11 - May 27

C’mon, get in there… assuming it’s true! 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:11 - May 27

Looks like ManU might go for Pochettino, which actually is probably a good choice for them. If so, we need to put the uncertainties of the last two weeks behind us and renew our bond with McK, which can only surely get stronger if he feels he wasn't first choice at ManU. But experience tells us not to believe anything until pen is put to paper. 0

Perublue added 17:12 - May 27

Time for a w*nk I think. 3

Dissboyitfc added 17:14 - May 27

Heard this from another source as well, fantastic news if true! 3

Tractorboy58 added 17:16 - May 27

I am pleased BUT there will now remain a bit of a cloud of uncertainty moving forward

MickMillsTash added 17:17 - May 27

Some strange customs in Peru, I'll be asking MRS MickMillsTash foursome afternoon tiffin though 2

thorpedo added 17:21 - May 27

Like celebrating promotion all over again! 3

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:21 - May 27

It will be true , they only comment on fact. 1

jayceee added 17:21 - May 27

We've STILL got super Kieran McKenna!

He did nothing wrong by speaking, or having representatives speak for him to parties that contacted him. He was also right to say nothing about the discussions taking place.



But a relief none the less! 3

TractorfactorSteve added 17:22 - May 27

Perublue. Pulled off near the end. 1

Dissboyitfc added 17:23 - May 27

I think we have to accept that whilst this has all been unsettling for us all, its not as though he pushed for a move and was then overlooked for the positions he was connected with then decides to stay because he didnt get the positions.



Lets move forward we are all going to have to pull together if we are to have any chance of survival in the premier. 5

