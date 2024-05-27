McKenna Expected to Stay at Town
Monday, 27th May 2024 17:00
Town boss Kieran McKenna now looks set to stay at Town and sign a new long-term contract.
Since the Blues confirmed promotion to the Premier League, the Town manager has been the subject of speculation regarding his future with Brighton initially looking his likely destination before Chelsea and Manchester United also held talks with his representatives.
As reported on Saturday, Chelsea are now looking elsewhere with former Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge, while the Red Devils are set to hold an end-of-season review which mean their management situation - with Erik ten Hag currently still in charge - not likely to be settled for a little while yet.
Brighton have remained keen on the Blues boss but told him towards the end of last week that they weren’t prepared to wait indefinitely for him to commit to a move to Sussex.
Meanwhile, the Blues have pulled out all the stops to try to keep the Northern Irishman at Portman Road with TWTD revealing on Friday that Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, had flown over from the States to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna.
The offer of a new more lucrative extended contract was expected to be made as Town sought to keep McKenna, whose current terms run to the summer of 2027, for their first Premier League season in 22 years.
The Blues entreaties appear to have done the trick with the Blues boss understood to be ready to commit to staying at Portman Road, although with nothing yet signed.
Confirmation of that new deal will be gleefully celebrated by Town fans, who for the last few days have feared losing the man who has taken them to back-to-back promotions and into the top flight for the first time in a generation.
