Topley Recruits IPL Teammates to Blue Army
Monday, 27th May 2024 19:34
England cricketer Reece Topley has revealed he recruited Australian international Cameron Green and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson to the Blue Army while playing alongside them in the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Ipswich-born Topley, 30, has been a Town fan since childhood and revealed Aussie all-rounder Green, 24, and Black Caps fast bowler Ferguson, 32, got interested in the Blues during the 2-0 final-day victory over Huddersfield which secured promotion to the Premier League.
“The game was on against Huddersfield, it was just before we were going out to warm-up, so I was trying to get some feedback from various people,” Topley told The Cricketer.
“I was listening to it on the radio on the bus in on Lockie’s phone and Lockie and Cam are now Ipswich fans because of that run-in, they were invested in it.
“I think there were a few Aussie boys playing for Ipswich as well [Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess], so Cam was obviously behind the boys.
“I was listening to it and then trying to explain it to all the Indian lads how huge it was that Ipswich are back in the Premier League.
“And I was explaining that my first ever game was watching Ipswich against Inter Milan 20-odd years ago at Portman Road. Ever since then, I don’t know if it was me, but we’ve not got back to those heights.”
Fast bowler Topley is in the England squad for the T20 World Cup which gets under way next weekend.
