Burgess in Australia Squad

Wednesday, 29th May 2024 09:05

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Australia squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine next month.

The Socceroos will meet up for a training camp in Thailand before travelling to Bangladesh for the game at the Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka on Thursday 6th June.

Following that, they will move on to Western Australia to take on Palestine at HBF Park, Perth, Burgess’s home town, on Tuesday 11th June.

The fixtures are the final games in the second round of qualifying with the Australians already through to third stage having won four matches on the bounce in November last year and March. Burgess, , has previously won eight full caps.





Photo: AAP