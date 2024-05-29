Broadhead and Burns in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 29th May 2024 11:12

Town duo Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have been named in the Wales squad for their June friendlies, alongside departing loanee Kieffer Moore.

Wales face Gibraltar in the Algarve, Portugal on Thursday 6th June and Slovakia in Trnava on Sunday 9th June.

The matches are preparation for the UEFA Nations League campaign which gets under way in September with the Welsh facing Iceland, Türkiye and Montenegro.

Broadhead, 26, has won 11 full caps, scoring twice, while Burns, 29, has played for his country on six previous occasions.

Moore, 31, who spent the second half of the season on loan with the Blues is also in the party having won 41 caps previously and having netted 12 international goals.





Photo: Reuters