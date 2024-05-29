Former Blue Kennedy New Swindon Boss

Wednesday, 29th May 2024 21:16 Former Blues full-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy has been appointed the head coach of League Two Swindon Town on a two-year deal. Kennedy, 48, was brought to Portman Road by his former international team-mate Roy Keane in the summer of 2010 when he signed him for a fee of £75,000 from Cardiff City. Having made 34 starts and three sub appearances without scoring, the one-time Millwall, Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace man began coaching at Playford Road late in the 2011/12 season. Paul Jewell named him his U21s coach the following summer and the Dubliner continued in that role under his former Ireland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy when he took over as boss in November 2012. Kennedy, who won 34 caps with the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals, left the Blues to coach Manchester City’s U15s in 2016. After that, he had a short spell coaching the U23s at Wolves, as first-team boss at Macclesfield and first-team coach at Birmingham City. From May 2022 until October 2023 he was manager of Lincoln City and in October 2022 he led the Imps to a 1-0 defeat of the Blues at Portman Road, Town’s second most recent home league loss. “Firstly, I'm really excited to be here at Swindon Town and I'm very much looking forward to the project that is in place here,” he told the Robins website. “I also think it's crucial we look forward now and plan for the future with the exciting plans here at this sleeping giant of a football club, which I'm confident we can all achieve if we're all pulling in the same direction. “Another key factor that I think is vital to us being successful together, is the connection we build between the club and the fanbase, that's something that I'm committed to and I hope that I can continue to grow and make stronger whilst I'm here. “I look forward to meeting you all soon and I'm confident that if we can put strong foundations in place and build on the positives here at the football club, so that we will have a successful and exciting time during my period in charge.” Swindon’s head of football Jamie Russell added: “Mark's introduction to the club brings us a new start with fresh ideas and something we are very much looking forward to. “His approach and coaching style will provide strong leadership, motivation, and guidance to all players. “His coaching qualities can also help every player to develop regardless of age due to his experience in coaching at category one academies, working with first-team players across the EFL and finally from being an elite player who has represented his country on several occasions and played in solely the top-two tiers of English football. “Another attribute Mark will bring is a passion for being at Swindon Town, and delivering the huge potential we all know this club has and we're confident he can lead us in guiding the club to this level. “This appointment will generate excitement and interest among fans as Mark will show through his dedication to supporting fan engagement across the club and we are delighted he has agreed to join us here ahead of the new season and look forward to seeing what he'll bring to our first-team footballing department too. “Overall, the appointment of Mark Kennedy as our new head coach is an opportunity for positive change and progress across Swindon Town Football Club.”

