Academy Youngster Joins Manchester United

Thursday, 30th May 2024 12:27

Manchester United have signed 14-year-old Town academy youngster Silva Mexes, the son of former Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Robert Earnshaw.

The forward had been watched by all the bigger clubs in the country before the Red Devils made their move and the player’s representatives and the two clubs had been in talks for some while before news of the switch first broke in March.

The Blues are likely to have received a sum up front followed by milestone top-ups as his career progresses.

“Very proud moment for me and my family to announce my signing forManchester United,” Mexes wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for everyone who has helped me on my journey so far🙏🏽. The work starts now.”

Town have lost a number of young players to top Premier League sides in recent years. Last year, defender Calum Logan joined Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Marcelo Flores, now a full Mexico international and playing his club football with Tigres UANL, moved to Arsenal in 2019.

Another forward Ben Knight signed for Manchester City in 2018, the Blues having lost striker Charlie Brown, who is now with Morecambe, to Chelsea the previous year.

Harry Clarke moved to the Gunners in 2015 before returning to Town in January last year.





TresBonne added 12:41 - May 30

Need to get Cat 1 up and running ASAP. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 12:43 - May 30

Remember so many negative comments about the likes of Charlie Brown and Knight when they left the Club. Given the state of the Club at the time you had to respect the decision, but look at where they are now and shows how imperative it is we are better, and provide a real pathway for young (esp local) players rather than allowing them to be chewed up by bigger Clubs for a chunk of cash. Having said that I wish young Mexes the best, but maybe keep in touch like Harry....the one real success story of the names mentioned, who came BACK to make it! 1

Churchman added 12:49 - May 30

We need a much better yoof system than we have, but sadly it won’t stop the large scale theft then abandonment by the big six clubs but it may make us less vulnerable.



I wish the lad well. 1