Academy Youngster Joins Manchester United
Thursday, 30th May 2024 12:27
Manchester United have signed 14-year-old Town academy youngster Silva Mexes, the son of former Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Robert Earnshaw.
The forward had been watched by all the bigger clubs in the country before the Red Devils made their move and the player’s representatives and the two clubs had been in talks for some while before news of the switch first broke in March.
The Blues are likely to have received a sum up front followed by milestone top-ups as his career progresses.
“Very proud moment for me and my family to announce my signing forManchester United,” Mexes wrote on Instagram.
“Thank you for everyone who has helped me on my journey so far🙏🏽. The work starts now.”
Town have lost a number of young players to top Premier League sides in recent years. Last year, defender Calum Logan joined Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Marcelo Flores, now a full Mexico international and playing his club football with Tigres UANL, moved to Arsenal in 2019.
Another forward Ben Knight signed for Manchester City in 2018, the Blues having lost striker Charlie Brown, who is now with Morecambe, to Chelsea the previous year.
Harry Clarke moved to the Gunners in 2015 before returning to Town in January last year.
Photo: Instagram
