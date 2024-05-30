Town and Boro U21s to Play Pre-Season Tournament in Canada

Thursday, 30th May 2024 14:16 Town’s U21s will be joined by their Middlesbrough counterparts in taking part in the International Summer Series pre-season tournament in Canada this summer. The International Summer Series will be played across five cities across Atlantic Canada in July. Halifax Wanderers will be hosting the tournament and their development squad will face Town’s U21s in the opening fixture at King George V Park, St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday 14th July. The Blues’ U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, take on the same opposition at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia on Wednesday of the same week, then play Middlesbrough’s U21s on Sunday 21st July at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick. “After such a well-attended event last summer, we’re thrilled to be able to expand the International Summer Series so that more people in Atlantic Canada have the opportunity to watch a high level of soccer,” Wanderers president and founder Derek Martin told his club’s official website. “The Wanderers squad will feature some of the top young players from Atlantic Canada, and we can’t wait to see them battle it out against the emerging talent of top sides in England.” St John’s Mayor Danny Breen is looking forward to the Blues squad visiting: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the Halifax Wanderers and the Ipswich Town FC to kick off the International Summer Series in the City of St John’s. “Hosting this high calibre soccer match is sure to have a positive impact on our community and create an unforgettable soccer experience for visitors and residents of both St. John’s and Newfoundland and Labrador.” “Soccer is a sport with an immense fan base in this province. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through Celebrate NL, is pleased to have contributed $30,000 toward bringing the Halifax Wanderers-Ipswich Town soccer match to our capital city,” The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, added. “While here, the team also plans to organise development opportunities for junior and high-performance players. I have no doubt that soccer fans of all ages will be thrilled at the news of these events.” Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill said: “The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has a strong legacy for hosting global events and welcoming the world. “We are thrilled to have the Halifax Wanderers and Ipswich Town FC hit the pitch at the Ness Timmons field this summer. I want to encourage the Cape Breton soccer community to fill the stands at CBU and cheer on these talented international athletes.” Bill Whalen, co-chair of Events Moncton said: “We are absolutely thrilled to host two high-calibre soccer matches at the Croix Bleue Medavie Stadium again this summer. “Building on the success of last year’s event, it’s an incredible honour to welcome Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC, bringing international talent to Moncton. “We invite the entire soccer community to come and witness this exceptional talent on our world-class field. This is an exciting moment for Moncton, and we can’t wait to share the passion and excitement of these matches with fans from near and far.” Town have had a number of Canadian first-teamers over the years. Bruce Twamley had an injury hit spell in the early seventies, while Craig Forrest and Frank Yallop were members of John Lyall’s squad which won the old Second Division title in 1991/92 and spent the next three years in the Premier League. Jason de Vos skippered the Blues in the early noughties and was joined at Portman Road by fellow Canadian international Jaime Peters.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments