McKenna's New Deal Finally Confirmed

Thursday, 30th May 2024 16:03 Town have confirmed that boss Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal, tying him to the club until the summer of 2028 with his staff also extending their Blues contracts. The news ends two days of waiting as lawyers worked on the minutae of the terms with the contract having been agreed early in the week. “I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club,” McKenna told the club site. “We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years. “Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the club. “I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and I am really excited for what's ahead as we continue this journey together.” Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “We are delighted Kieran has further committed his future to the club. “Success brings its own challenges and there has been considerable speculation in recent weeks, but Kieran and I have continued to communicate throughout, often several times a day, as we plan for the club’s first Premier League season in a generation. “For Kieran to have signed a new contract is a significant boost, heading into such an important campaign, as we continue the hard work in preparation for the coming season.” Assistant manager Martyn Pert, first-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Lee Grant and head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin have also extended their Town contracts. The improved and extended deal, McKenna was previously contracted until the summer of 2027, follows feverish speculation regarding his future for the last fortnight with Brighton initially looking his likely destination before Chelsea and Manchester United also held talks with his representatives. As TWTD reported just over a week ago, despite speaking to McKenna’s people, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca was always Chelsea’s top target and the Italian is now understood to be close to being appointed at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils, who beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, are set to hold an end-of-season review which mean their management situation - with Erik ten Hag currently still in charge - not likely to be settled for a little while yet. Early last week, until Chelsea made their interest known, Brighton are understood to have thought the Blues boss was ready to join them. As no progress was made in the following days and as the situation developed, the Seagulls put a deadline of Wednesday of thise week for the Northern Irishman to commit to a move to Sussex. But, as was the case with Crystal Palace when they showed interest in February, a switch which it has now emerged came closer than believed at the time, McKenna ultimately preferred to remain at Portman Road. While the speculation regarding the other clubs continued, the Blues pulled out all the stops to try to keep hold of their manager with TWTD revealing on Friday that Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, flying over from the States to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna. Those talks were evidently a success and Town will have their talismanic 38-year-old boss still in charge when they make their return to the Premier League after 22 years away in August.

JewellintheTown added 16:03 - May 30

Yyyyyyaaaaaaaaaayyyyy!!!!! 2

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 16:03 - May 30

What a lovely day! 3

SuffPunch added 16:04 - May 30

Wonderful news. 2

Mr_Jingles added 16:06 - May 30

TFFT.... never been on and off this website so much in all my life ! 1

carlisleaway added 16:07 - May 30

Think the mobile phones of ITFC fans have gone through the roof with this news 0

ruds added 16:07 - May 30

"We've got Super Kieran McKenna.....



he knows exactly what we need" (for the next four years at least hopefully!!!!)



Lets have it!!! 1

Foreverdon_Blue added 16:07 - May 30

Fantastic news! Very good news that all his coaches have signed new deals too! 0

NottsTractor added 16:07 - May 30

GET IN THERE.

I WAS SO WORRIED, BUT NOW IT IS SORTED AND WE CAN REALLY START TO GET (EVEN) MORE EXCITED.



EVERYONE BOUNCING? 1

MJR101 added 16:07 - May 30

Finally 0

Bluearmy_81 added 16:09 - May 30

Great news!! What’s the new and improved (hopefully) buy out clause?! 0

Cavendish_Blue added 16:09 - May 30

Most important signing last close season, most important this.



UPPA TOWEN!!!! 0

December1963 added 16:10 - May 30

And breathe 1

BlueBlueBlood added 16:10 - May 30

Interesting that the Kieran interview piece by Jacob Henderson is dated 29th May, clearly hoped this was going out yesterday. All said and done, AMAZING news 0

Paulc added 16:11 - May 30

Now we can finally start to enjoy the build up to the start of the season. All the stress of the run in to promotion and all the latest speculations around KM have done nothing for my health. Now let's go get Omari and Jezza in quick smart! 0

Rsj13 added 16:11 - May 30

Forgot that this would have involved contracts for the four assistants as well. Given the inevitable interconnectedness of their contracts, that's a lot of lawyers to agree to any changes!



Great news, and I don't doubt that KM and MA have hard at work on the day job, too - although now it can return to its typical razor sharp focus again. 1

Churchman added 16:12 - May 30

Phew! 0

bucket99 added 16:12 - May 30

What a relief!!! 0

Bluebacker added 16:12 - May 30

Very well done Mark Ashton for getting this done as it hasn’t appeared to be straight forward (and during a busy time for the club). And let’s not forget Ed Schwartz whose flying over seems to be a big factor in helping to secure this. I think we can all agree that it is money well spent. Very grateful that Kieran has chosen to continue with us over established Premier League clubs. Excited for what is to come. 1

NorthLondonBlue2 added 16:12 - May 30

Never in doubt! 0

delias_cheesy_flaps added 16:13 - May 30

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 16:13 - May 30

I have F5 permanently indented on my right index finger.



F5

D'oh

F5

D'oh

F5

(x10,000)

F5

YES!!!!! TFFT!!! 0

Whos_blue added 16:13 - May 30

Never in doubt! 0

londontractor85 added 16:13 - May 30

Thank Christ for that! The summer can now begin properly 0

