McKenna: Right to Consider Interest But So Happy With Decision I've Made

Thursday, 30th May 2024 17:04 Blues boss Kieran McKenna believes it was right to consider the interest from other clubs with management a short career but says he’s “so, so happy” to have signed a new deal at Portman Road which runs to the summer of 2028. Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United are all understood to have spoken to the 38-year-old’s representatives over the last fortnight with the Seagulls at one stage having been confident that McKenna was set to take over at the Amex Stadium, while Chelsea eventually concentrated their focus on Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and the Red Devils’ management situation remains unclear. Despite the interest, the Blues were determined to keep the man who has led them to successive promotions with TWTD revealing last Friday that Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, had flown over from the States to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna. “Firstly, I’m delighted with the news today and I’m really looking forward to the future ahead and continuing the journey that we’ve been on,” McKenna said when asked about the attention by former skipper Matt Holland in a TownTV interview. “I’m aware of it, I think it’s part and parcel of success as a football club that staff members and players will have interest. “Of course, there’s been interest from other clubs and it’s a short career as a manager and it’s right to consider these things, but I’m so, so happy with the decision I’ve made, I’m so, so happy to commit my future to this club and I’m really looking forward to next season, I can’t wait for it to get started.” Asked why he eventually opted to stay, he added: “So many reasons, I have to say. It’s been an incredible journey that we’ve been on, it’s the club that I’ve taken my first steps in management with. Mark had the foresight to give me that opportunity and we’d like to think it’s worked out pretty well. “It’s a fantastic football club, I’m so proud to manage this club every day. Again, as a manager, you have to do what’s right for yourself and your family as well and I’ve made it clear that I am really ambitious and I want to manage at the very, very highest levels of the game at some point in my career. “But the opportunity to lead this club back into the Premier League after everything we’ve been through in the last couple of years, the responsibility to lead that group, to take the step into the Premier League for players, staff, supporters, it’s going to be the first time for a generation of supporters to see this club in the Premier League. “To have enjoyed the last two years so much, now to have the opportunity to take the team back to the Premier League, for me it was something that I just couldn’t miss out on. It’s something that I’m so proud of and I can’t wait for the steps that are ahead of us now. “I have to say, on top of that, the club has been fantastic. My relationship with Mark has been as strong as ever and we’ve communicated throughout. “I think it was known by the supporters that Ed Schwartz has flown over from America during the week for conversations that were incredibly appreciated in terms of him making that gesture and we had a really good conversation. “I think the ambition of the club is really high, the support there is fantastic, I feel like I’ve got such good support from everyone, from the ownership to the staff, to the board, to the playing group and that’s a pretty unique thing as a manager. “I’m so grateful for that support and it makes me so excited for what we have to come ahead.”

Photo: Action Images



Arthur_Hayes added 17:08 - May 30

Good man. Of course he’d talk to prospective suitors about their plans, it’s called being diplomatic and keeping your options open for the future. It doesn’t, however, mean that he was about to leave us at the first possible opportunity. 3

Vancouver_Blue added 17:09 - May 30

Kieran, it's not a short career as a manger. You just have to look at Roy Hodges on, Neil Warnock or Fergie. 1

SamWhiteUK added 17:09 - May 30

Good man. Let's go KM 2

bugblatter added 17:12 - May 30

I'm not crying, you are. 0

Westy added 17:14 - May 30

'Management is a short career'? - not sure about that - perhaps short for unsuccessful managers, but if success continues and health permits he surely has decades left in management. Delighted this is done though. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 17:14 - May 30

Thank goodness that saga is over, We can now move on. Im very pleased ,but a bit surprised its been drawn out so long after indicating he wanted to see the project through. 0

itfcskayman added 17:15 - May 30

As much as some of us don’t like hearing about it, he would’ve been crazy to not listen to the interest.



We’ve still got super Kieran McKenna.

0

flykickingbybgunn added 17:24 - May 30

Thank goodness that is over. Now about Hutch ........ 0

SickParrot added 17:27 - May 30

So, so pleased that this has finally been sorted out. I think it's the right conclusion for both parties. 0

cooper4england added 17:30 - May 30

When short he maybe referring to being how long one is "flavour of the month" and being

offered the top jobs. Remember there was a time when Burley would be Manchester Utd manager, a few years later and he never was spoken about nationally with the same admiration. So much is also depend on your coaching team. Burley was great with Roberts, Clough only good with Taylor and McKenna may only be great with Pert. Pert gets another job and perhaps. McKenna struggles doesn't work. 1

tetchris added 17:37 - May 30

Not sure I believe everything McK has said there. -2

Lord_Mac added 17:40 - May 30

Well, it played out as I always thought it would, but I must admit I was getting a bit shaky this afternoon. A great year in prospect. But let's not forget that this will come up at the end of the season again, regardless of where we finish. We'll be lucky to hang onto him next summer, whether we get relegated or qualify for Europe, or anything in between.



The irony is that our spending will still be limited this year by FFP rules to less that we can afford, whereas for the 2025-6 season, the income will be much higher and we will be able to bed in long-term as a premiership club. Always assuming we haven't gone straight down of course. The dice are still loaded against newcomers.



Will we be able to hang onto McK for two seasons in the PL? We need to have contingency planning in place, and with Ashton at the helm, no doubt we do! If we lost both, that would be a challenge!



Onward.... 1

VanDusen added 17:42 - May 30

@cooperforengland. Excellent point. Perhaps add Cook without Richardson to that list, although Chesterfield may disagree now. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:43 - May 30

"I’m so, so happy with the decision I’ve made, I’m so, so happy to commit my future to this club and I’m really looking forward to next season, I can’t wait for it to get started.”



I believe him. He is a good man. 0

victorysquad added 17:44 - May 30

Kieron just needs to be patient, he can fall just as quickly as he has risen if he ends up at the wrong club. It will be a huge challenge next season, but he should take comfort that there is zero expectation on us. 0

Mr_Jingles added 17:54 - May 30

He would have been silly not to consider some of these attentions.... especially the United job, given connections and being a supporter. IMO the Brighton and Chelsea jobs wouldn't have tempted him away.

Great bloke, great news... looking forward to August! 0

