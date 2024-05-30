McKenna: Right to Consider Interest But So Happy With Decision I've Made
Thursday, 30th May 2024 17:04
Blues boss Kieran McKenna believes it was right to consider the interest from other clubs with management a short career but says he’s “so, so happy” to have signed a new deal at Portman Road which runs to the summer of 2028.
Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United are all understood to have spoken to the 38-year-old’s representatives over the last fortnight with the Seagulls at one stage having been confident that McKenna was set to take over at the Amex Stadium, while Chelsea eventually concentrated their focus on Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and the Red Devils’ management situation remains unclear.
Despite the interest, the Blues were determined to keep the man who has led them to successive promotions with TWTD revealing last Friday that Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, had flown over from the States to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna.
“Firstly, I’m delighted with the news today and I’m really looking forward to the future ahead and continuing the journey that we’ve been on,” McKenna said when asked about the attention by former skipper Matt Holland in a TownTV interview.
“I’m aware of it, I think it’s part and parcel of success as a football club that staff members and players will have interest.
“Of course, there’s been interest from other clubs and it’s a short career as a manager and it’s right to consider these things, but I’m so, so happy with the decision I’ve made, I’m so, so happy to commit my future to this club and I’m really looking forward to next season, I can’t wait for it to get started.”
Asked why he eventually opted to stay, he added: “So many reasons, I have to say. It’s been an incredible journey that we’ve been on, it’s the club that I’ve taken my first steps in management with. Mark had the foresight to give me that opportunity and we’d like to think it’s worked out pretty well.
“It’s a fantastic football club, I’m so proud to manage this club every day. Again, as a manager, you have to do what’s right for yourself and your family as well and I’ve made it clear that I am really ambitious and I want to manage at the very, very highest levels of the game at some point in my career.
“But the opportunity to lead this club back into the Premier League after everything we’ve been through in the last couple of years, the responsibility to lead that group, to take the step into the Premier League for players, staff, supporters, it’s going to be the first time for a generation of supporters to see this club in the Premier League.
“To have enjoyed the last two years so much, now to have the opportunity to take the team back to the Premier League, for me it was something that I just couldn’t miss out on. It’s something that I’m so proud of and I can’t wait for the steps that are ahead of us now.
“I have to say, on top of that, the club has been fantastic. My relationship with Mark has been as strong as ever and we’ve communicated throughout.
“I think it was known by the supporters that Ed Schwartz has flown over from America during the week for conversations that were incredibly appreciated in terms of him making that gesture and we had a really good conversation.
“I think the ambition of the club is really high, the support there is fantastic, I feel like I’ve got such good support from everyone, from the ownership to the staff, to the board, to the playing group and that’s a pretty unique thing as a manager.
“I’m so grateful for that support and it makes me so excited for what we have to come ahead.”
