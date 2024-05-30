Town Step Up Hutchinson Chase

Thursday, 30th May 2024 17:29 Town are reported to have stepped up their interest in signing former loanee Omari Hutchinson on a permanent basis from Chelsea. The 20-year-old was a key man during the Blues’ Championship promotion campaign, carrying off the club’s Young Player of the Year award. Now, according to The Guardian, Town have “accelerated” their interest in bringing Hutchinson back to Portman Road via a deal which could eventually total £20 million, although much of that is likely to be the result of milestone clauses and other top-ups. The Blues are expected to face opposition for Hutchinson’s signature from Bundesliga Stuttgart, who are in next season’s Champions League, while a number of other top European clubs were impressed by the Jamaica international’s form while at Portman Road. Whether Chelsea will be willing to sell remains to be seen with incoming manager Enzo Maresca set to assess the Stamford Bridge squad. Earlier this week, the West Londoners took up an option to extend Hutchinson’s contract until the summer of 2026, while he has been named in the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers next month. Another former Town loanee, Jeremy Sarmiento, who was spotted playing football at Goals in Ipswich on Monday evening, has been named in the Ecuador squad for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Photo: Matchday Images



Whos_blue added 17:31 - May 30

Bring him home Ashers! 0

Tommy_ITFC added 17:31 - May 30

Perfect timing , get it done town COYB 0

flykickingbybgunn added 17:33 - May 30

Excellent. 0

Kilterums added 17:34 - May 30

How much would be love to see him in a blue shirt, cutting inside and picking out the net at Old Trafford from 20 yards!! 0

floridaboy added 17:35 - May 30

Right, got the boss on a new contract, dont know what all the fuss was about, now lets see some movement on the new players front. Hopefully before pre season training starts!



And lets hope it doesnt take as long to get new players in as it did McKennas new contract. Not sure some on here will be able to cope!!



0

Gforce added 17:36 - May 30

Hopefully maestro Mark,can make this happen.

Would be the perfect start to the transfer window. 0

cooper4england added 17:37 - May 30

I love the footnote. Doesn't seem Sarmiento is being held in quite the same high regard. 1

JewellintheTown added 17:38 - May 30

Would have both Hutch & Jez back, no problem. Both would be capable in the Prem & fit in well already.

I'm sure KM & MA will be as shrewd as ever in the transfer market, so whatever happens we'll be as ready as we can. 0

SamWhiteUK added 17:41 - May 30

Negotiating deals with Chelsea for players worth 8 figures, this is like another world. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:45 - May 30

Looking forward to seeing the squad evolve over the Summer, will be a fascinating transfer window. 1

wkj added 17:50 - May 30

I think people will be happy if Omari were to become a player for Ipswich Town Football Club. 0

