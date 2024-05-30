Town Step Up Hutchinson Chase
Thursday, 30th May 2024 17:29
Town are reported to have stepped up their interest in signing former loanee Omari Hutchinson on a permanent basis from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old was a key man during the Blues’ Championship promotion campaign, carrying off the club’s Young Player of the Year award.
Now, according to The Guardian, Town have “accelerated” their interest in bringing Hutchinson back to Portman Road via a deal which could eventually total £20 million, although much of that is likely to be the result of milestone clauses and other top-ups.
The Blues are expected to face opposition for Hutchinson’s signature from Bundesliga Stuttgart, who are in next season’s Champions League, while a number of other top European clubs were impressed by the Jamaica international’s form while at Portman Road.
Whether Chelsea will be willing to sell remains to be seen with incoming manager Enzo Maresca set to assess the Stamford Bridge squad.
Earlier this week, the West Londoners took up an option to extend Hutchinson’s contract until the summer of 2026, while he has been named in the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers next month.
Another former Town loanee, Jeremy Sarmiento, who was spotted playing football at Goals in Ipswich on Monday evening, has been named in the Ecuador squad for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
Photo: Matchday Images
