TWTD Euro 2024 Sweepstake
Monday, 10th Jun 2024 14:37

TWTD is running its usual tournament prize sweepstake during Euro 2024.

Every site member who wants to enter will be allocated a team completely at random.

As there will be a lot more people entering than there are teams at the tournament, each country will be allocated to more than one entrant.

All those allocated the eventual winners will be entered into a final draw with one selected at random to win a £25 Amazon voucher.

The competition is completely free to enter. New allocations will be stopped on the first day of the tournament. Admins may enter but can't win the prize on offer. Click here to find out more and to be allocated a team.


itfcserbia added 14:52 - Jun 10
Was given Serbia, lol
1

aas1010 added 15:20 - Jun 10
Count me in
0


