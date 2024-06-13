TWTD Questionnaire 2023/24 Results Now Online

Thursday, 13th Jun 2024 16:36 TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2023/24 are now available. This year 2,838 fans answered at least one question, slightly down on last summer but the survey wasn’t up quite as long as usual, a significant cross-section of the club’s support. To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 16 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts. Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

