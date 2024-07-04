Hibs Join Ndaba Chase

Thursday, 4th Jul 2024 22:54

Hibernian are reported to have joined the race to sign Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba, who is also a target of his former loan club Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has confirmed that the Rugby Park club are keen for the 24-year-old to return following the Dublinerâ€™s impressive 2023/24, however, the Scottish Herald reports that Hibs are also interested.

Academy product Ndaba joined Townâ€™s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last yearâ€™s stint at Rugby Park.

For Town, Ndaba, whose contract is up next summer with the club having an option for a further year, four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions.





Photo: SIPA USA