Two Tractor Girls Friendlies Announced
Friday, 5th Jul 2024 16:16

Ipswich Town Women have announced two pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Tractor Girls will play an away game against AFC Bournemouth at Ringwood Community Hub on Sunday 28th July (KO 2pm).

A week later, on Sunday 4th August, they will host London City Lionesses at their regular home ground, the AGL Arena (KO midday). Further friendlies are still to be announced.


Photo: Matchday Images



