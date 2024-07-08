Keeper-Coach Martin Confirmed

Monday, 8th Jul 2024 16:40 Town have confirmed the appointment of former MK Dons and West Ham keeper David Martin to the coaching staff. As TWTD revealed earlier today, the 38-year-old will assist head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin with his primary role, according to the club, “supporting goalkeeper development throughout the academy pathway”. The former number one, pictured above with his former Hammers teammate Ben Johnson, who joined the Blues at the start of the month, will also help with training, scouting and recruitment, and with monitoring the club’s glovesmen on loan at other clubs. He will also join in first-team training when required but is not set to have a playing role. Martin left Southend United, where he had been a coach on non-contract terms while also acting as goalkeeping cover, at the end of last season. Romford-born Martin spent most of his career with the MK Dons with whom he made more than 300 appearances, having also had spells with plenty of other clubs, among them Liverpool, Accrington Stanley (loan), Leicester (loan), Tranmere (loan), Leeds (loan), Derby (loan), Millwall and West Ham.

Photo: ITFC



