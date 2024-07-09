El Mizouni Completes Oxford Move

Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 19:08

Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni has completed his £400,000 move to Oxford United.

TWTD revealed that the U’s were targeting the once-capped Tunisia international towards the end of last month and on Friday reported that the Championship new boys were closing in on the switch.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join the club. It’s a solid club that has made a step up to the Championship and it was very attractive to me,” the Paris-born schemer told his new club’s official website.

“It’s a team that always likes to play football and I want to be a part of that and move upwards with the club.

“I want to prove myself as a player and prove to everyone that I can play at this level. More importantly, I want to help the club achieve their ambitions.”

Oxford head coach Des Buckingham added: “Idris brings a lot of qualities that fit into the profile we were looking for to continue developing the dynamic of our midfield.

“He has shown over the last few seasons his strong attributes that will allow us to play different ways while being another young player with huge further potential.

“I’m excited to work with him and continue to help develop his skill set as we move forwards into the Championship.

“It’s fantastic that we have brought him in at a time where he can join the group over here in Spain which will help him adapt to our environment quickly as we prepare for the first of the upcoming pre-season games.”

Ed Waldron, head of recruitment at the Kassam Stadium, said: “We have tracked Idris for some time and it’s really pleasing that we have been successful in adding him to the group.

“Idris played against us on two occasions last season and was terrific in both games. These games gave us a strong indication of what he could offer, and once matched up with extensive work behind the scenes, we identified Idris as a player who could improve our team.

“We are very pleased with the work we have done in our midfield area and we feel Idris will help develop our on-pitch success, as well as our already existing culture at the club.”

Town recently took up the one-year option in El Mizouni’s contract but the midfielder always seemed certain to move on to a Championship or League One club this summer.

Leyton Orient, where El Mizouni has spent the last two seasons on loan were keen to bring him back to Brisbane Road but were priced out of the market.

The 23-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Cambridge United and Grimsby, joined the Town youth set-up after a trial in 2017 and has made 16 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring two goals.

Oxford, where former Blues Greg Leigh and Kyle Edwards are already members of the squad, are also believed to be keen on signing Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi on loan.





Photo: Matchday Images

