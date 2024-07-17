Tractor Girls Make Fifth Signing

Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 14:42

Ipswich Town Women have made their fifth signing of the summer, midfielder Ella Rutherford, who joins on a one-year deal from Barclays Championship Charlton.

The Sidcup-born 24-year-old came through the youth system at Millwall before moving on in 2018 with the Lionesses having financial difficulties.

Following a trial with Arsenal, she joined Bristol City, before loan spells at Crystal Palace and Leicester, prior to joining the Addicks in 2020.

Rutherford has been capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U19 levels.

“Ella’s played in the Super League and Championship and is a clever, attacking midfielder who is really creative and can bring good energy to the group,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.

“She has good experience and has also represented England at various youth levels, so she is a player we’re all looking forward to working with.”





Photo: ITFC