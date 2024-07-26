U21s Face Skuse's Bury Town

Friday, 26th Jul 2024 11:33

The Blues’ U21s’ annual friendly against Cole Skuse’s Bury Town for the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy will be played at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

It will be the fourth time the clubs have competed for the trophy named after Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus.

The Blues are the current holders, having won last year’s fixture 3-0 via goals from Nico Valentine, Tete Yengi and Rio Morgan.

Skipper Fin Barbrook (pictured above) was presented with the trophy by former Blues captain Luke Chambers and ex-Town striker Alan Lee, now a director at the West Suffolk club.

Overall, Town have won twice and Bury, who finished second in the Isthmian League North Division last season, once.





Photo: TWTD