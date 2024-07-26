Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
FanZone Presenter New Man on Stadium PA
Friday, 26th Jul 2024 18:38

Town have confirmed that FanZone presenter Dave Vant is taking over as the club’s stadium announcer.

Mark Murphy, who was on the PA last season, announced earlier that he is hanging up his mic.

Vant took on his FanZone role in the summer of 2022 following two years as stadium announcer at Cambridge United.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Europablue added 19:36 - Jul 26
Good luck!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024