FanZone Presenter New Man on Stadium PA

Friday, 26th Jul 2024 18:38

Town have confirmed that FanZone presenter Dave Vant is taking over as the club’s stadium announcer.

Mark Murphy, who was on the PA last season, announced earlier that he is hanging up his mic.

Vant took on his FanZone role in the summer of 2022 following two years as stadium announcer at Cambridge United.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images