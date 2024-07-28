Blues Linked With Burnley Winger
Sunday, 28th Jul 2024 13:17
Town are being linked with a move for Burnley left winger Wilson Odobert.
The 19-year-old joined the Clarets last summer and made 27 starts and six substitute appearances, scoring four times and was viewed as one of the Lancastrians’ successes, despite their relegation.
And according to Football Insider, those performances have attracted the Blues, who are considering a move for the 6ft tall wideman.
Odebert, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, came through the youth systems at USF Trilport and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Troyes where he made his breakthrough in senior football and after only one season got his move to Turf Moor.
Meaux-born Odebert, who can also operate on the right and in the middle, has won caps with France with their U16, U18, U19, U20, U21 and Olympic teams.
Town, who have already signed keeper Aro Muric from Burnley this summer, are on the lookout for a left-sided winger having missed out on Hull City’s Jaden Philogene, who rejoined his former club Aston Villa earlier this month.
Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA
