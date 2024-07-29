Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Cup Derby For Town Women
Monday, 29th Jul 2024 15:22

Town Women face an East Anglian derby against their Norwich City counterparts at Carrow Road in the determining round of the FA Women’s National League Cup.

The Blues will travel north of the border to face the Canaries, who play in FA Women's National League Division One South East, a tier below Town, on Thursday 29th August with a 7.45pm kick-off.


Matchday Images



Edmundo added 15:58 - Jul 29
Smash em, Tractor Girls!
0

tivo added 16:04 - Jul 29
Could be a good day out :P
0


