U21s Beaten at Liverpool
Thursday, 8th Aug 2024 14:21

Town’s U21s were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool in a friendly at the Reds’ academy yesterday.

Tyler Morton gave the Merseyside club the lead before centre-half Jacob Mazionis (pictured) levelled for Town with a header from a set piece.

Harvey Blair, Kieran Morrison, Lewis Koumas and Billy Koumetio made the scoreline 5-1 before Tom Taylor netted a late penalty for the Blues.


Photo: TWTD



