U21s Beaten at Liverpool
Thursday, 8th Aug 2024 14:21
Town’s U21s were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool in a friendly at the Reds’ academy yesterday.
Tyler Morton gave the Merseyside club the lead before centre-half Jacob Mazionis (pictured) levelled for Town with a header from a set piece.
Harvey Blair, Kieran Morrison, Lewis Koumas and Billy Koumetio made the scoreline 5-1 before Tom Taylor netted a late penalty for the Blues.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]