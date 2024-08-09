Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Women's Friendly Venue Switch
Friday, 9th Aug 2024 11:03

Ipswich Town Women’s friendly against Wolves on Sunday will now take place at the Midlanders’ training ground, Compton Park (KO 2pm).

The game had originally been slated to be played at AFC Telford United’s SEAH Stadium.

A limited number of tickets are available here with entry into the training ground permitted from 1.45pm.

No refreshments will be available, while all parking is off-site.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



