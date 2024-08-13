U21s Host Birmingham in Season Opener
Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 10:56
Town’s U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way this afternoon when they host Birmingham City at Playford Road (KO 1pm).
The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, finished fifth in their division last season.
