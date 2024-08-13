TWTD Prediction League, Fantasy Premier League and Table Prediction

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 11:23 With the start of Town’s first Premier League campaign in 22 years only a few days away, it’s time to register for the TWTD Prediction League 2024/25. The Prediction League — which doesn’t include cup matches — is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy. You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four). If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer. The overall winner of the competition, which had 618 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with, for the first time this season, second receiving £100 and third £50. Last year’s competition was won by sohamblue with 89 points ahead of aljames on 86 and BlueOx1066 third with 84. To get started, go to our Prediction League page and enter your predictions for Saturday's opening game against Liverpool at Portman Road. You can make any number of predictions for a match, but only the last one will count. So, if Town make a further addition to the squad late on Friday afternoon and you think the new man will bag a debut goal, just log in and change your prediction. In addition, TWTD Forum posters are running a Fantasy Premier League, the details of which can be found here. There is also a competition to predict the Premier League table, which can be found here.

