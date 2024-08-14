South West Branch Meet-Up For Liverpool Match

Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 13:16

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club are meeting up to watch Saturday’s opening game of the season at home to Liverpool (KO 12.30pm).

Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to watch Town’s first Premier League match in 22 years.

Other Supporters Club branches are also meeting up to watch the game, including London and Singapore.





Photo: Action Images