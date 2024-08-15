Town Women Sign Arsenal Striker

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 13:21 Ipswich Town Women have signed young striker Isabella Fisher on a dual registration deal from Arsenal. The 17-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 10 games for the Gunners’ U16s, was part of the England squad who were the runners-up at the UEFA Women’s U17 Championship in the summer and netted a nine-minute hat-trick in the 5-1 victory over Sweden in the group stages. “Isabella is a really promising young centre forward who is very highly regarded at Arsenal,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site. “She has had some great experiences over the last year with England and has scored a lot of goals to help them qualify for the World Cup later this year in the Dominican Republic. “She is a strong player, has good variety in her play and we’re thankful Arsenal have trusted us to help develop her over the season. “We’re really excited to work with her and we think she will have a really positive impact on our squad over the course of the season.” Fisher, Town women’s seventh signing of the summer, looks set to make her Blues debut on Sunday in the FAWNL Premier Division season opener away at Oxford United.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



cookra added 13:28 - Aug 15

ITFC women's team needs its own page -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments