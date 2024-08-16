U18s Host Crewe

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 08:17

Town’s U18s are in home Professional Development League Two South action for the first time this season when they host Crewe Alexandra at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The young Blues, who are coached by Ollie Lee, will be looking to bounce back from last week’s opening day 3-1 defeat away to 10-man Sheffield United.





Photo: TWTD