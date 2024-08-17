Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool - Match Report

Saturday, 17th Aug 2024 14:29 Two goals in five minutes just after the hour mark saw Liverpool win 2-0 at Portman Road to spoil Town’s return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence. After the Blues had more than held their own in the first half, Diogo Jota opened the scoring on 60, then Mo Salah, who had created the first, added the second five minutes later with the result never in doubt from there. Town were without their first-choice keeper on the opening day for the second year running, with new signing Aro Muric absent having picked up a knock. Christian Walton came into the league XI for the first time since the 2-2 draw at Fleetwood on the final day of 2022/23 in League One having made a brief sub appearance on the last day last season. Cieran Slicker was on the bench. Otherwise, the team, which included seven players who were with Town in League One, was fairly predictable with Axel Tuanzebe on the right of the defence, Leif Davis on the left and new signing Jacob Greaves partnering Luke Woolfenden in the centre. In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy started alongside Massimo Luongo with the three ahead of them, from the right, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson. Liam Delap was up front. New signings Kalvin Phillips, Sammie Szmodics, Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend were all on the bench, along with Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness, Jack Taylor and Cameron Burgess. For Liverpool, with manager Arne Slot taking charge for the first time, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the starters but Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were on the bench. With Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, who is closing in on a loan move to the Blues having undergone a medical yesterday, watching from the directors’ box with his family and sponsor and now shareholder Ed Sheeran in his executive box along , Town defended an early Liverpool attack but then showed their threat, Hutchinson picking up a loose pass and hitting a shot which was blocked on the edge of the box. On four, with Portman Road making plenty of noise on a very hot afternoon, Delap sent Burns away on the right, his pass losing some of its momentum as Andy Robertson got a toe to it, before the two collided and the Wales international ended up on the turf. As Town protested, referee Tim Robinson showed no interest and Burns got on the ball and a cross eventually flew beyond Davis at the other post. Two minutes later, Woolfenden was shown the game’s first yellow card for hauling back Jota five yards outside the area. Town, in front of a crowd of 30,014, were more than holding their own and were at times were dictating the play, while the Reds were a threat when breaking but with Salah yet to be found in behind despite a number of attempts. Debutant Greaves had already made a number important interceptions, blocks and towering headers. On 13, Delap deftly took down a long pass forward but saw the ball taken away from him as he took the ball inside a defender to his right. Soon after, Hutchinson was harshly booked for a sliding challenge on Ryan Gravenberch. Town were trying to play their way out from the back in the manner they have in League One and the Championship but without always managing to work their way through the Liverpool press. On 20, Greaves rose highest to nod Morsy’s free-kick from the right goalwards but too close to Liverpool number one Alisson. Three minutes later, Delap was felled when turning away from his man on the left, the Town crowd calling for a yellow card with referee Robinson having appeared more lenient with the visitors than with Town. As if to illustrate the point, Burns was booked for an innocuous late challenge on Alexis Mac Allister moments later, the Argentinian appearing to make an awful lot out of very little. Just after the half-hour mark, Chaplin did well to win a loose ball on the edge of the box following a Liverpool corner and Delap sent Hutchinson away. The Liverpool defence got back but Hutchinson cut inside and hit a low shot which Alisson saved down to his left.

There was a scare for the Blues in the 37th minute when Woolfenden intercepted a through ball as Liverpool counter-attacked but underhit his backpass to Walton. Fortunately, the keeper was off his line quickly and dived at Luis Diaz’s feet and claimed, taking a kick to the head for his trouble. Town were next to threaten in the 41st minute. Davis took a quick free-kick in to Chaplin on the left of the box and the ex-Portsmouth man fed Hutchinson wide. The former loanee crossed and Tuanzebe looped a header onto the roof of the net but with Alisson never looking troubled. A minute later, Delap brilliantly took down a long pass on the left touchline and with the same touch took himself beyond Jarell Quansah before being crowded out in the box but winning Town’s first corner. As the game moved towards the end of the scheduled first 45 minutes, Liverpool for the first time had the ball for a sustained period around the Town box but Alexander-Arnold’s strike flew well over. After a minute of time added on, referee Robinson’s whistle was greeted by warm applause from the Town support, delighted with the manner in which their side had acquitted themselves in their first 45 minutes of Premier League football for 22 years. The Blues, with their last top-flight scorer Darren Bent watching on while on media duty, had never looked overawed or daunted by their more illustrious opponents and had prevented them from creating anything significant during the first period with Greaves’s header the most notable chance for either side. Liverpool had been prevented from managing a shot on target. The visitors made a change ahead of the second half with Ibrahima Konate replacing Quansah. There was an early minor goalmouth scramble in the Town area from a Liverpool corner but eventually Delap used his physicality to get the ball away from danger. On 48, Diaz, brought the ball in from the left but blazed miles over the bar with the 3,000 Liverpool fans making themselves heard for the first time. A minute later, the Reds’ press forced Town to give away a throw on their right after a series of risky-looking passes in their own area. After a slow start to the half from the Blues, they got back into it and in the 54th minute claimed a penalty when Delap was clearly felled by Van Dijk as he chased a pass from Hutchinson on the left of the area. The incident led to the first use of VAR at Town and fairly quickly it was established that Davis had been offside earlier in the move. Liverpool went close within a minute of the game getting under way, Diaz looping the ball over the bar having made a run in-behind and claiming a penalty which never came. The Blues were subsequently forced into a change, Burns making way having appeared to pick up something earlier in the half and Johnson making his Town were starting to come sustained under pressure for the first time with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mac Allister seeing goalbound shots blocked, then Jota flicking a header from a cross just wide, a chance he will feel he should have taken. But on the hour, Jota took his next opportunity. Salah was superbly played in behind Davis by Alexander-Arnold and turned it inside to the Portuguese international, who confidently beat Walton. Having conceded, Town began to look more ragged than earlier in the game with Liverpool threatening to score with every attack. The Blues swapped Luongo and Chaplin for Taylor and Harness but before the subs could make an impact, Town were 2-0 down. Salah was again found with a ball behind Davis and the Egyptian international played a one-two before slipping it past Walton. The Blues had what was a rare spell threatening at the other end with Hutchinson eventually volleying over before Liverpool went close again. Diaz was played in on the left of the area and Walton was out quickly to drive him wide. With the goal gaping, Diaz failed to find Salah and the danger was averted. On 71, Salah was again played in down the middle but shot straight at Walton. At the other end, Harness shot over but having been flagged offside. Three minutes later, Town swapped the impressive Delap for Al-Hamadi - the first Irqi to play in the Premier League - and Tuanzebe for Szmodics, then on 77 Liverpool switched Alexander-Arnold for Conor Bradley and two minutes later Jota was replaced by Gakpo and Robertson by Kostas Tsimikas. As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Morsy threaded through Al-Hamadi but the former AFC Wimbledon man scuffed his shot and Alisson saved down to his left but with the flag already raised. On 86, Al-Hamadi hit a shot which deflected wide from a Szmodics flick but again the linesman raised his flag. But it was Liverpool looking more likely to score the game’s next goal with Diaz a major threat when played in on the left. In the second of eight additional minutes, Mac Allister embarrassingly sent a shot at right angles to the Town goal and out for a throw. A minute later, Walton saved well from Salah, then Harness blocked Bradley’s follow-up. Finally, leading to huge sarcastic cheers from the North Stand, a Liverpool player was booked in the 95th minute, Gakpo for a foul on Hutchinson. In the final minute of additional time, Szmodic played in Greaves on the left of the box following a corner but Alisson was able to save. At the whistle, applause rang around the ground from the Blues support. Town had been well in the game up to half-time with Greaves’s header the best chance of the period. but the visitors upped tempo and put the Blues under pressure almost from the off in the second. Chances began to come more regularly and it was only a matter of time before one was converted. Jota’s first was followed by Salah’s second and there was no way back from there for the Blues, who kept plugging away but with Liverpool well in control of the match having gone two goals in front and in truth they might well have scored more. Only Town’s second home league defeat in 40 matches and plenty of positives to take from it despite the result and the Blues will get better as the signings - particularly the more recent signings - get bedded in Greaves, on first evidence, looks a superb addition at the heart of the defence, while Delap and Hutchinson both seemed like they’d played more than a single Premier League games for their previous clubs. It won’t be games like today’s - or next Saturday’s visit to Manchester City - which will dictate how Town’s first season back in the Premier League progresses but how they fare when up against more run-of-the-mill top-flight sides over the course of the next 10 months. Town: Walton, Tuanzebe (Szmodics 74), Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo (Taylor 65), Burns (Johnson 57), Chaplin (Harness 65), Hutchinson, Delap (Al-Hamadi 74). Unused: Slicker, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips. Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota (Gakpo 79), Robertson (Tsimikas 79), Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 77), Quansah (Konate 46). Unused: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex). VAR official: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire). Att: 30,014 (Liverpool: 3,000).

Photo: Reuters



TimmyH added 14:34 - Aug 17

Well sounded like we played well 1st half but half-time suited them more than us. I'll say it first, this is not the sort of game that will define our season :) Southampton, Leicester, Forest, Brentford etc. will.



Apparently Greaves had a great debut...get the next match over and then start looking for points. Hard luck chaps. 3

Broadbent23 added 14:35 - Aug 17

This result will not dictate our season. We were so brave in the first half, but we just did not have the ammunition to hurt Liverpool. We will learn and KMc will weave his magic. 2

Baino added 14:36 - Aug 17

First half, we were brilliant, and Liverpool struggled, I thought.

Second half, Liverpool just upped the gears and were brilliant.

I thought Leif was naive with the goals. However, he was good first half. Greaves, I thought, was outstanding.

A learning curve for all but a big amount of positive things to take from it.

As above, these games won't define our season.

Very proud of the boys. 5

Bluebacker added 14:37 - Aug 17

They should be really proud of that performance, especially first half with 7 starting from league one. Liverpool just too good in the end. I think we will be alright. 2

TimmyH added 14:38 - Aug 17

Down a shot every time you read 'this game won't define...' :) It was bound to said. 1

Elwood added 14:39 - Aug 17

Proud of my team. Everyone played their part. 0

carlo88 added 14:40 - Aug 17

Plenty of positives I though, against one of the best teams in Europe. They pulled us apart when they got into their stride but I loved the way we still played from the back, even with Walton in goal (who played really well.) Greaves was excellent too, and some of the defending was heroic, could have been five. Most disappointing thing was how ragged we looked having gone behind. 2

Stato added 14:44 - Aug 17

What a player Greaves is 3

Orraman added 14:45 - Aug 17

Every cause for optimism even after that defeat. I believe Town showed a lot of positives especially in defence and it augurs well for success against teams who do not aspire to the heights of Liverpool and other top 6 teams.

Once Szmodics, Phillips and Cajuste integrate themselves into the squad we can look for even more encouraging displays. For me Greaves and Woolfie were immense at the rear. Get past the Man City game and I am sure we will hold our own against the majority of the PL teams 1

floridaboy added 14:51 - Aug 17

Well done boys!



Great to see the standard of refereeing has improved in the top flight!!!!!!!! 1

trevski_s added 14:52 - Aug 17

Liverpool are one of the top teams in the world and we showed we can hang. Very impressive first half and to think 7 of the starters were playing the likes of Forest Green 2 years ago. We are proving the doubters wrong and the squad are showing they belong in this league 1

Suffolkboy added 14:57 - Aug 17

Firstly, well done everyone at and for ITFC ; sounds a marvellous and typical contribution from the Boys in Blue with some notably promising individual performances !

Not there !— but sounds as if those officiating didn’t have the greatest time ; and it’s awkward to read a Penalty denied for another player having been offside ( the sequence of events does not make sense — WHY does VAR rescue a situation not already recognised by officials? Something up here !)

Congratulations to ITFC as a Club who have it seems acquitted themselves admirably today !

COYB 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:58 - Aug 17

The boys played very well and if we'd gone in 1-0 up first half with either greaves or Hutchinson big chances no one would've surprised. Greaves and Davis had Jota and Salah in their pockets first half. Soon as burns went off we struggled down that side as he pushed Robertson back. I'm convinced after that We’ll take points of teams to stay up for me off the bottom 8 sides. On another note If our 3 yellow cards were cards then they definitely should’ve had 3 first half how they didn’t get one till the 95th minute is ridiculous. Teams like wolves talk about an unconscious bias I think it was there for most fans to see. 1

Len_Brennan added 14:59 - Aug 17

The big money signings have already proven to be money well spent; Greaves, Hutchinson & Delap all did really well & will only get better. They look like Premier League players & have already added to their value, especially Greaves who will is a top, top centre half. 1

Jcb2007 added 14:59 - Aug 17

Liverpool didn't turn up, great intensity first half. Liverpool

fans next to me in the pub were groaning. Half time seemed to kill us. Greeves was outstanding, but not the Opta MOM. We will get better and take a few scalps this season. On to Man City... 0

itfcskayman added 15:01 - Aug 17

The result we expected but I feel a sense of pride that I really can’t explain. We didn’t look out of place in this league. We are back. 0

itfcskayman added 15:01 - Aug 17

RedDust added 15:03 - Aug 17

Can you imagine having that sorry excuse for away fans supporting your team? 0

chrismadrid added 15:04 - Aug 17

Was proud of the lads today...shame we lost the plot in the second half and players like Burns and Chappers going off didn't help.However,Greaves looks really good and with a decent run and team spirit,who knows?C'mon Ipswich 0

Lukeybluey added 15:10 - Aug 17

Ive lost my voice! Thought we matched them if not slightly better than thrm first half. Second half they went up a gear or two and really stretched us, taa and robertson were playing much wider, and we did struggle a bit with that.

We'll grow as the season goes on. If we play how we played first half im sure we'll be fine. Lads can hold their heads up high. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:11 - Aug 17

Brave effort from the Boys in Blue! Defended well, but maybe could do with a bit more firepower up front to help out Delap (who played well). I think this team has a lot of potential to grow, so not too disappointed with the result. We have the right man in charge for a work in progress. COYB! 0

blues1 added 15:14 - Aug 17

Chrismadrid. We didnt lose the plot 2nd half. Clearly Liverpool upped their game. 0

blueboy1981 added 15:19 - Aug 17

Quick Premiership Reality Check of required Standard to stay there !!

A point required at least at Home, however achieved.

Firepower short, unfortunately !! 0

jas0999 added 15:20 - Aug 17

Unfortunately Liverpool upped their game second half and would have been more than a match for most PL teams. Thought we were excellent in the first half.



Shame about the keepers injury. But defensively I thought we did okay with Greaves looking one hell of a signing. It’s fairly obvious, but we clearly need more fire power up top.



Great to be back in the PL. 0

DannyITFC added 15:20 - Aug 17

1st was outstanding and Ipswich were the better team, sadly moments cost us I.e Delap should have played Hutchinson through central instead of wide which would have left him 1-one-1 with the keeper. Liverpool too good 2bd half, we need better signings to compete at this level, KP and Smozdics plus Cajuste will help. I’ve seen enough in the 1st half to suggest we will survive, next week though will be tough and result wise probably much worse. 0

