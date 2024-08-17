|Ipswich Town 0 v 2 Liverpool
FA Premier League
Saturday, 17th August 2024 Kick-off 12:30
Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool - Match Report
Saturday, 17th Aug 2024 14:29
Two goals in five minutes just after the hour mark saw Liverpool win 2-0 at Portman Road to spoil Town’s return to the Premier League after a 22-year absence. After the Blues had more than held their own in the first half, Diogo Jota opened the scoring on 60, then Mo Salah, who had created the first, added the second five minutes later with the result never in doubt from there.
Town were without their first-choice keeper on the opening day for the second year running, with new signing Aro Muric absent having picked up a knock.
Christian Walton came into the league XI for the first time since the 2-2 draw at Fleetwood on the final day of 2022/23 in League One having made a brief sub appearance on the last day last season. Cieran Slicker was on the bench.
Otherwise, the team, which included seven players who were with Town in League One, was fairly predictable with Axel Tuanzebe on the right of the defence, Leif Davis on the left and new signing Jacob Greaves partnering Luke Woolfenden in the centre.
In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy started alongside Massimo Luongo with the three ahead of them, from the right, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson. Liam Delap was up front.
New signings Kalvin Phillips, Sammie Szmodics, Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend were all on the bench, along with Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness, Jack Taylor and Cameron Burgess.
For Liverpool, with manager Arne Slot taking charge for the first time, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the starters but Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were on the bench.
With Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, who is closing in on a loan move to the Blues having undergone a medical yesterday, watching from the directors’ box with his family and sponsor and now shareholder Ed Sheeran in his executive box along , Town defended an early Liverpool attack but then showed their threat, Hutchinson picking up a loose pass and hitting a shot which was blocked on the edge of the box.
On four, with Portman Road making plenty of noise on a very hot afternoon, Delap sent Burns away on the right, his pass losing some of its momentum as Andy Robertson got a toe to it, before the two collided and the Wales international ended up on the turf. As Town protested, referee Tim Robinson showed no interest and Burns got on the ball and a cross eventually flew beyond Davis at the other post.
Two minutes later, Woolfenden was shown the game’s first yellow card for hauling back Jota five yards outside the area.
Town, in front of a crowd of 30,014, were more than holding their own and were at times were dictating the play, while the Reds were a threat when breaking but with Salah yet to be found in behind despite a number of attempts. Debutant Greaves had already made a number important interceptions, blocks and towering headers.
On 13, Delap deftly took down a long pass forward but saw the ball taken away from him as he took the ball inside a defender to his right. Soon after, Hutchinson was harshly booked for a sliding challenge on Ryan Gravenberch.
Town were trying to play their way out from the back in the manner they have in League One and the Championship but without always managing to work their way through the Liverpool press.
On 20, Greaves rose highest to nod Morsy’s free-kick from the right goalwards but too close to Liverpool number one Alisson.
Three minutes later, Delap was felled when turning away from his man on the left, the Town crowd calling for a yellow card with referee Robinson having appeared more lenient with the visitors than with Town.
As if to illustrate the point, Burns was booked for an innocuous late challenge on Alexis Mac Allister moments later, the Argentinian appearing to make an awful lot out of very little.
Just after the half-hour mark, Chaplin did well to win a loose ball on the edge of the box following a Liverpool corner and Delap sent Hutchinson away. The Liverpool defence got back but Hutchinson cut inside and hit a low shot which Alisson saved down to his left.
There was a scare for the Blues in the 37th minute when Woolfenden intercepted a through ball as Liverpool counter-attacked but underhit his backpass to Walton. Fortunately, the keeper was off his line quickly and dived at Luis Diaz’s feet and claimed, taking a kick to the head for his trouble.
Town were next to threaten in the 41st minute. Davis took a quick free-kick in to Chaplin on the left of the box and the ex-Portsmouth man fed Hutchinson wide. The former loanee crossed and Tuanzebe looped a header onto the roof of the net but with Alisson never looking troubled.
A minute later, Delap brilliantly took down a long pass on the left touchline and with the same touch took himself beyond Jarell Quansah before being crowded out in the box but winning Town’s first corner.
As the game moved towards the end of the scheduled first 45 minutes, Liverpool for the first time had the ball for a sustained period around the Town box but Alexander-Arnold’s strike flew well over.
After a minute of time added on, referee Robinson’s whistle was greeted by warm applause from the Town support, delighted with the manner in which their side had acquitted themselves in their first 45 minutes of Premier League football for 22 years.
The Blues, with their last top-flight scorer Darren Bent watching on while on media duty, had never looked overawed or daunted by their more illustrious opponents and had prevented them from creating anything significant during the first period with Greaves’s header the most notable chance for either side. Liverpool had been prevented from managing a shot on target.
The visitors made a change ahead of the second half with Ibrahima Konate replacing Quansah.
There was an early minor goalmouth scramble in the Town area from a Liverpool corner but eventually Delap used his physicality to get the ball away from danger.
On 48, Diaz, brought the ball in from the left but blazed miles over the bar with the 3,000 Liverpool fans making themselves heard for the first time.
A minute later, the Reds’ press forced Town to give away a throw on their right after a series of risky-looking passes in their own area.
After a slow start to the half from the Blues, they got back into it and in the 54th minute claimed a penalty when Delap was clearly felled by Van Dijk as he chased a pass from Hutchinson on the left of the area.
The incident led to the first use of VAR at Town and fairly quickly it was established that Davis had been offside earlier in the move.
Liverpool went close within a minute of the game getting under way, Diaz looping the ball over the bar having made a run in-behind and claiming a penalty which never came.
The Blues were subsequently forced into a change, Burns making way having appeared to pick up something earlier in the half and Johnson making his
Town were starting to come sustained under pressure for the first time with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mac Allister seeing goalbound shots blocked, then Jota flicking a header from a cross just wide, a chance he will feel he should have taken.
But on the hour, Jota took his next opportunity. Salah was superbly played in behind Davis by Alexander-Arnold and turned it inside to the Portuguese international, who confidently beat Walton.
Having conceded, Town began to look more ragged than earlier in the game with Liverpool threatening to score with every attack.
The Blues swapped Luongo and Chaplin for Taylor and Harness but before the subs could make an impact, Town were 2-0 down.
Salah was again found with a ball behind Davis and the Egyptian international played a one-two before slipping it past Walton.
The Blues had what was a rare spell threatening at the other end with Hutchinson eventually volleying over before Liverpool went close again.
Diaz was played in on the left of the area and Walton was out quickly to drive him wide. With the goal gaping, Diaz failed to find Salah and the danger was averted.
On 71, Salah was again played in down the middle but shot straight at Walton. At the other end, Harness shot over but having been flagged offside.
Three minutes later, Town swapped the impressive Delap for Al-Hamadi - the first Irqi to play in the Premier League - and Tuanzebe for Szmodics, then on 77 Liverpool switched Alexander-Arnold for Conor Bradley and two minutes later Jota was replaced by Gakpo and Robertson by Kostas Tsimikas.
As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Morsy threaded through Al-Hamadi but the former AFC Wimbledon man scuffed his shot and Alisson saved down to his left but with the flag already raised.
On 86, Al-Hamadi hit a shot which deflected wide from a Szmodics flick but again the linesman raised his flag.
But it was Liverpool looking more likely to score the game’s next goal with Diaz a major threat when played in on the left. In the second of eight additional minutes, Mac Allister embarrassingly sent a shot at right angles to the Town goal and out for a throw.
A minute later, Walton saved well from Salah, then Harness blocked Bradley’s follow-up.
Finally, leading to huge sarcastic cheers from the North Stand, a Liverpool player was booked in the 95th minute, Gakpo for a foul on Hutchinson.
In the final minute of additional time, Szmodic played in Greaves on the left of the box following a corner but Alisson was able to save.
At the whistle, applause rang around the ground from the Blues support. Town had been well in the game up to half-time with Greaves’s header the best chance of the period. but the visitors upped tempo and put the Blues under pressure almost from the off in the second.
Chances began to come more regularly and it was only a matter of time before one was converted.
Jota’s first was followed by Salah’s second and there was no way back from there for the Blues, who kept plugging away but with Liverpool well in control of the match having gone two goals in front and in truth they might well have scored more.
Only Town’s second home league defeat in 40 matches and plenty of positives to take from it despite the result and the Blues will get better as the signings - particularly the more recent signings - get bedded in
Greaves, on first evidence, looks a superb addition at the heart of the defence, while Delap and Hutchinson both seemed like they’d played more than a single Premier League games for their previous clubs.
It won’t be games like today’s - or next Saturday’s visit to Manchester City - which will dictate how Town’s first season back in the Premier League progresses but how they fare when up against more run-of-the-mill top-flight sides over the course of the next 10 months.
Town: Walton, Tuanzebe (Szmodics 74), Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo (Taylor 65), Burns (Johnson 57), Chaplin (Harness 65), Hutchinson, Delap (Al-Hamadi 74). Unused: Slicker, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips.
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota (Gakpo 79), Robertson (Tsimikas 79), Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 77), Quansah (Konate 46). Unused: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex). VAR official: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire). Att: 30,014 (Liverpool: 3,000).
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]