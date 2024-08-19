Town Confirm New Academy Director

Monday, 19th Aug 2024 14:09 Town have confirmed former Colchester United sporting director Dmitri Halajko as their new academy director. The 44-year-old had been with the U’s for two seasons and was also on their board. Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton told the club site: “I’m delighted to confirm that Dmitri is joining the club as academy director. “After an extensive recruitment process led by [chief operating officer] Luke Werhun and [director of football operations] Gary Probert, Dmitri demonstrated his history of producing high level players and other industry experience, we knew he would be a great fit for us. “Dmitri has held senior leadership roles within Premier League clubs and category one academies and will now help us to drive standards and help us achieve our goal of becoming a category on academy. “Dmitri will also help to build on the progress already made in our Academy to keep improving our players, people and programmes.” Before joining Colchester, Halajko been coaching manager for the Premier League. Prior to that, between July 2019 and November 2021, he was lead coach with West Ham’s U23s having joined the Hammers from Leicester, where he had been head of player development U9-U23 for just over two years. Between July 2014 and June 2017, Halajko was U21s coach at Norwich City having spent a three-year stint as a youth coach educator at the FA. Another spell with the Canaries, coaching their U16s for two years, preceded that position. Before that, he worked with the FA as a regional manager between 2010 and 2012, having been Colchester’s centre of excellence manager/community manager for 10 years taking on various roles over that time. As a player, he was a midfielder in non-league for FC Clacton and Rowhedge among others. Town’s previous academy director Dean Wright stepped down from his job at the end of last season in order to move back to his native north.

Photo: Colchester United/YouTube



