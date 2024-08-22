McKenna: Loan Moves Great Opportunities For Humphreys and Baggott

Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 17:26 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Cameron Humphreys, who joined League One Wycombe on loan yesterday, has been a huge part of the success the club has had over the last couple of season and it’s a big positive for the midfielder - and also for centre-half Elkan Baggott - to move out for the season. Humphreys, 20, joined the Chairboys, where there are familiar faces in the shape of manager Matt Bloomfield and head of recruitment Scott Mitchell, who both spent time working at the Town academy, yesterday having recovered from a thigh injury which he picked up early in pre-season. Indonesia international Baggott, 21, moved to Blackpool earlier in the summer and has already made two starts for the Tangerines, who also play in League One. “Positive that both of those boys have had the opportunity now to go and get experience,” McKenna said. “For Cameron his first experience out on loan and as I've said many times such an important player for us. “He's been a fantastic part of the success that we've had, I have to say, and people won't fully understand. “It’s maybe easier to understand that with a senior player, maybe a Kayden Jackson or Dominic Ball or Richard Keogh, with different players we've had over the years who maybe haven't played in every game, but have been a really important part of the group. “It's pretty unique when you have a 20-year-old who is also one of your standard bearers day to day, one of the best players in training day-in and day-out, is one of the most professional players in the group and the most committed players in the group. “He's had a massive part in the success over the last couple of years, as well as obviously the big impact he had on the League One promotion season at a time when we were much shorter in numbers than we were last season. “So he's a really important player for us. We think he's got a really good career ahead of him and he's had some good experiences here now as part of a successful group and the chance now is for him to go and get his first loan experience, and I'm sure he'll embrace it and take the challenge with both hands. “And for Elkan, it’s a chance to go out and gain some more experience and get some more games. He’s had another really good pre-season with us, has performed really well in a different well. “But we know with young centre-backs, the most valuable thing you can get is game time and pick up those experiences. “Disappointed, of course, to hear that there’s a managerial change there so soon in the season [Neil Critchley was sacked earlier in the week with Baggott’s former Town teammate Keogh in temporary charge], but Elkan’s such a committed and versatile player, he’ll work really hard to make it a successful loan.”

