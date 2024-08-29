Ayinde Linked With Rochdale Loan

Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 13:39

Blues youngster Leon Ayinde is reportedly set to join Vanarama National League Rochdale on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old left winger featured for the Town first team throughout pre-season and scored the U21s’ goal in their 3-1 friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

According to Football Insider, he is now set for a move to Spotland for the campaign ahead.

Republic of Ireland U17 call-up Ayinde joined Town from Cork City in January 2023.





Photo: Reuters