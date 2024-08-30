Ayinde Joins Rochdale

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 18:06

Blues youngster Leon Ayinde has joined Vanarama National League Rochdale on loan until January

The 19-year-old left winger featured for the Town first team throughout pre-season and scored the U21s’ goal in their 3-1 friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Republic of Ireland U17 call-up Ayinde signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023.





Photo: Reuters