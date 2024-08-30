Ayinde Joins Rochdale
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 18:06
Blues youngster Leon Ayinde has joined Vanarama National League Rochdale on loan until January
The 19-year-old left winger featured for the Town first team throughout pre-season and scored the U21s’ goal in their 3-1 friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Republic of Ireland U17 call-up Ayinde signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]