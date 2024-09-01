Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham - Highlights

The Road to Manc Today by dusth

By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay

There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me

And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say

“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”

Come you back to Manc today

Where Franny Lee once played

And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way

It’s the Road to Manc today

Where the flying Fodens play

And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!