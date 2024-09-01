Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham - Highlights
Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 09:28

Highlights of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Portman Road.


fifeblue added 09:51 - Sep 1
Well played Town. More than matched a decent Premier League side.
The wins will come very soon.
bobble added 10:23 - Sep 1
More discrimination against us overseas fans.
