Barbrook Joins Lowestoft On Loan
Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 19:51

Young Town left-back Harry Barbrook has joined Isthmian League Southern Central Division Lowestoft Town on loan.

Southwold-born Barbrook, 19, who was among those to impress in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany last month, spent time on loan at Braintree Town last season.

His twin Finley joined National League Sutton United on loan last month.


