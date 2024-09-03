Barbrook Joins Lowestoft On Loan

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 19:51

Young Town left-back Harry Barbrook has joined Isthmian League Southern Central Division Lowestoft Town on loan.

Southwold-born Barbrook, 19, who was among those to impress in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany last month, spent time on loan at Braintree Town last season.

His twin Finley joined National League Sutton United on loan last month.





TWTD