Town Trio at Soccerex Miami

Friday, 6th Sep 2024 11:47

CEO Mark Ashton, majority shareholder Ed Schwartz and Jake Zahnow from recent investors Bright Path Sports Partners will be speaking about Town’s remarkable rise over the past few seasons at Soccerex Miami in November.

The Blues’ climb from League One to the Premier League via back-to-back promotions will be a central topic at the conference, which is being held on November 13th and 14th.

The trio will discuss the club’s remarkable transformation with former BBC sports journalist James Pearce, who has been working as a media consultant to the ownership since the 2021 takeover, moderating the session.

Soccerex, which was founded in 1996 by Duncan Revie, the son of former England manager Don, runs business events for the football industry.





Photo: Matchday Images