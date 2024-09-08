Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Cajuste Wins Cap
Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 21:59

Town midfielder Jens Cajuste came on as a sub as Sweden beat 10-man Estonia 3-0 in a UEFA Nations League tie in Stockholm this evening.

The 25-year-old was introduced in the 63rd minute, moments after the Estonians had been reduced in number following Kevor Palumets’s dismissal for a second yellow card.

Cajuste, who is on loan with the Blues from Napoli for the season, was winning his 25th senior cap.


Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect



