Valentine Rejoins Marketmen On Loan

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 17:41 Blues youngster Nico Valentine has rejoined National League North Needham Market on loan. Valentine was with the Marketmen last season as the club won the Southern League Central Premier Division title. The 18-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach in pre-season but is expected to return to action later this month, “I'm buzzing to be back. Obviously, it's not coming the best scenario where I've been started off injured, but that's how it's happened,” the winger told the official Needham website. “I enjoyed it a lot last season and I think over the summer I had some time to think what I wanted to do with my next step, and I think this is the best step forward, so I'm looking forward to getting back and helping the team on the pitch.” Needham assistant manager Tom Rothery added: “Nico is a really good addition and from our point of view it’s somebody we have worked with before so we know what he will add to us. “Personally for me, anybody who comes in now I think it is imperative that we know exactly what they will offer and add. “He’s a really nice lad and popular in the changing room, still came to games last season despite being injured and has been at games this season too, so he’s well known around the club and clearly he’s invested and interested in us too.” Elsewhere, former Town loan striker Macauley Bonne, 28, has joined National League Southend United. The Zimbabwe international left Gillingham at the end of last season.

Photo: Reuters



