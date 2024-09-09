Former Blues Trialist Alzate Joins Hull

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 20:54 Former Blues trialist Steven Alzate has joined Hull City on a two-year deal with the Tigers having an option for a further season. Colombia international Alzate, who turned 26 yesterday, was with Town last month having been released by Brighton at the end of last season. The Camden-born midfielder featured in the training game which followed the friendly against French side OGC Nice, but left the club later that week and has now joined the Championship side. “I’m extremely delighted to be here and for it to finally get done. Speaking to the directors, the ambition of the club was why I decided to join,” he told the Tigers official website. “Ex-teammates of mine have played here – Noah Ohio and Aaron Connolly – and said good things. I know Ryan Longman and Carl Rushworth from Brighton and Gustavo Puerta from the national team. “I’ve never played here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting my first minutes, playing, getting some wins and hopefully contributing some goals and assists. “Individually, I want to get as many games in as I can, get my stats up with goals and assists and, with my experience, help the team have a good season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



