U21s Host Hull City

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 09:27

Town’s U21s are in action against Hull City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently fourth in Professional Development League Two South having won 3-0 at Crewe a week ago.

The Tigers, whose academy manager is Town’s Wembley 2000 hero Richard Naylor, are eighth in PDL2 North.





Photo: Matchday Images