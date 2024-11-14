Burgess Starts For Australia With Four More Also Set to Win Caps

Thursday, 14th Nov 2024 08:33 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Australia side facing Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier in Melbourne this morning (KO 9.10am), the first of five Town players who could win caps today. The Socceroos are currently second in their group having made a disappointing start to the third stage of Asian World Cup qualification. Burgess, 29, who recently made his Premier League debut, will be winning his 12th full cap. Following this morning’s match, the Australians travel to take on Bahrain on Tuesday. Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo, who came out of international retirement ahead of the October internationals but pulled out due to an ankle injury, is not in the squad as he is short on fitness following that knock. 📋 Here’s how we line up to face Saudi Arabia 👊



🇦🇺 v 🇸🇦 - 8pm AEDT

📱💻📺 10, 10 Play, Paramount+#AUSvKSA #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/ZO9qsG3nka — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 14, 2024

This afternoon, Ali Al-Hamadi, 22, will be hoping to win his 15th full cap and add to his three international goals when Iraq face Jordan in Basra, also in a World Cup qualifier (KO 4.15pm). The Iraqis, who are currently third in their group, subsequently travel to take on the Oman in Muscat on Tuesday. This evening, Dara O’Shea, 25, and Sammie Szmodics, 29, could add to their caps in the Republic of Ireland’s penultimate UEFA Nations League group game against Finland at the Aviva Stadium. The Blues defender is a doubt with his ongoing back problem. Ireland, who are currently third in Group B2, face England at Wembley on Sunday in their final match. O’Shea has previously won 30 caps, playing at right-back since Heimir Hallgrímsson took over as boss in the summer, and Szmodics eight. Blues duo Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor would have been included in the squad but are currently out injured. Meanwhile, U21s striker Ashley Boatswain is with Montserrat for their CONCACAF Nations League games against St Vincent and the Grenadines this evening and with El Salvador on Monday with both games played in San Salvador, El Salvador. Boatswain, 19, has previously won four caps with Montserrat, who are currently bottom of their group. The game is being shown live on CONCACAF’s YouTube channel. Elsewhere, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson, 18, was an unused sub as Scotland’s U19s were beaten 1-0 by Wales in their opening Euro 2025 mini-group game yesterday afternoon. The Scottish youngsters take on Liechtenstein at Cappielow Park, Greenock on Saturday and then complete their matches against France at the same venue next Tuesday.

Photo: AAP



johnwarksshorts added 09:55 - Nov 14

Good luck to all involved with their respective National teams. Please come back injury free. 0

bobble added 11:18 - Nov 14

Cam was the best aussie on the pitch 0

