Town Chiefs at Soccerex Miami

Thursday, 14th Nov 2024 09:42

Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, majority shareholder Ed Schwartz, Three Lion Berkay Bakay and Jake Zahnow from recent investors Bright Path Sports Partners will be speaking about Town’s remarkable rise over the past few seasons at Soccerex Miami later today.

The Blues’ climb from League One to the Premier League via back-to-back promotions is a topic at the two-day conference, which got under way yesterday.

The quartet will discuss the club’s transformation with former BBC sports journalist James Pearce, who has been working as a media consultant to the ownership since the 2021 takeover, moderating the session, which is entitled Mowing Down the Competition - The Tractor Boys.

Soccerex, which was founded in 1996 by Duncan Revie, the son of former England manager Don, runs business events for the football industry.





Photo: Matchday Images