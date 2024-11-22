McKenna: We're Making Progress as a Team and Individually

Friday, 22nd Nov 2024 17:26 Manager Kieran McKenna believes Town are improving both as a team and individually having gained a famous first win of the season at Tottenham a fortnight ago. The Blues host McKenna’s former club Manchester United at Portman Road on Sunday looking to build on that 2-1 victory over Spurs, which moved them out of the relegation zone and up to 17th in the table. “We think it's been making steady progress,” McKenna responded when asked how he felt the team was doing having said previously that he expects the team to grow as the new players settle in and those who featured in League One and the Championship adjust to the level. “As I've said, progress isn't always linear so it doesn't mean that you're going to see it every single week. But in general, we feel like the team's improving, we feel like individuals are improving. “We feel like we're learning lessons and managing to put them into place. Of course, it's easy to say that after you've just won the last game, it's harder to sit here and say you're improving if you haven't won the last game. “I think individual performance is always a good perspective. And I think I can look at the large majority of our squad and say that they're in a better place now than they were in the middle of August, both those who are starting every week and the boys who aren't playing as much. But I can see it day in and day out in training. “If you look at the last three games, you can say that we could easily have won all three, to be fair. And certainly, if you take Leicester and Brentford, we probably feel that there should have been at least maybe four points across those two games. “So we feel like the margins to us winning consecutively or on a more regular basis are getting a little bit closer. “But again, you can't rest on that. It's easy to be really positive now because we've just won. But we have to back that up, and we have to go again and deliver another good performance. “And if that results in us getting a victory or points from the game, that would be fantastic. But if we go out and deliver another good performance against a really strong side, showing the right identity that we want to show, then I think we know that's the right direction of travel and that will give us points at the end of the season.”



MK1 added 17:40 - Nov 22

Honestly, doing better than I thought we might. 5 draws and a win isn't as bad a return as I feared. Think the Spurs game showed how much we are growing as a team. As long as they believe they belong, then no reason why we cannot survive and go again at this level. Keep it up lads, you are all doing brilliantly. 1

Tractorboy58 added 17:55 - Nov 22

Love our manager .. he manages and builds progress without losing his cool - and the players seem to respect him 0

