U18s Beaten By Posh
Friday, 22nd Nov 2024 19:46

Town’s U18s were beaten 4-1 by Peterborough United at Playford Road in their final PDL Cup group game this afternoon.

Leon Elliott scored the goal for the Blues, who finished bottom of their group without a point.

U18s: Bentley, Elliott, O’Sullivan (Brouwers), Heard, Frith, Chenery (c), Boswell (Unadike), Iorpenda, Mauge (Pitts), Sains, Compton (Fisher). Unused: Taylor.



Photo: TWTD



