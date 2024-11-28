McKenna: An Enjoyable Journey For Everyone to Witness

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024 17:31 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says watching Omari Hutchinson’s development since he joined the club initially on loan in the summer of 2023 has been enjoyable to watch. Hutchinson signed for Town from Chelsea for the whole of last season and became a fans’ favourite over the course of the season as he helped the Blues win promotion to the Premier League after 22 years away, scoring 10 Championship goals and picking up four assists. The 21-year-old then became the club’s record signing when he returned this summer for a fee of £18 million plus further add-ons. Hutchinson scored his first Premier League goal to secure Town’s 1-1 home draw with Manchester United on Sunday. “It’s been an enjoyable journey for everyone to witness – and for our supporters to witness,” McKenna said. “It feels like yesterday, I can remember his first session really, really clearly. I can remember the meetings I had with him before he came here on loan. I can remember his early games and the steps that he made. “To see his growth last season as a young man, to see his integration into a really good group of senior players and how he earned the trust of those senior players and how they influenced and impacted him as well, to then lead to the impact he made, especially in the second half of last season and then this year, it’s another journey. “There were more meetings in the summer where I spoke to him about where I saw his journey and how he fitted into our plans and why I thought it was going to be the right step for him to come back on a permanent this time. “I think its enjoyable seeing a hungry, talented, young player getting to grips with the league and trying to make his impact – discovering the things that are different, the things that are an increasing challenge for him. And also finding the things that work for him and where he can have his impact. “I think he has been a positive throughout the season, but certainly in the last couple of games there have been some real positives for him. He was maybe the standout attacker on the pitch on Sunday against Man United. He is making some good strides. “Again, it is his first season as a starting footballer in men’s football. He didn’t really start regularly in the league for us last year, maybe not until February time. So this is his first season starting week-in, week-out from the start of the season. “He has been so far and he is doing it in the toughest league in the world. So he has made some good steps but lots to go.”

Photo: Matchday Images



